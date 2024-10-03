Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6,763.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,052 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

