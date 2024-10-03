Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

