Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.36-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.71. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.12.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

