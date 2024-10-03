HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 512,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,981,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HP by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

