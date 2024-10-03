Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,306 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.