Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.58.

Corpay Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CPAY opened at $316.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.18.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.