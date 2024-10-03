Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $632.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

