Maven Securities LTD Invests $488,000 in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $47,811,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $107.57 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

