RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

