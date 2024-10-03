Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $33,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

