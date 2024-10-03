EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 1.2 %

WWD stock opened at $171.45 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.