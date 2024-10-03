Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 80,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,188,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,093,000 after buying an additional 1,547,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

C stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.