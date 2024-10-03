Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.16.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,312 shares of company stock valued at $85,527,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

