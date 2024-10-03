B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 43.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $929.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $842.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.35. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $959.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

