EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.02. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

