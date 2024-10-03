B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,403,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

INDA stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.