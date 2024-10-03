B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 19,148 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,656 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,603,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.