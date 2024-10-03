Bittensor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.68 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $197.57 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $498.92 or 0.00825886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 532.67551322 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $232,584,730.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

