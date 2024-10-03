Boltwood Capital Management Has $949,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

