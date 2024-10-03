Kades & Cheifetz LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 1.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

