Boltwood Capital Management Buys 876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.