AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $163.47 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,174,929 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,468,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

