Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. 33,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 771,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

