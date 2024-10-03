QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 419,918 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $80,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 111,599 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average is $182.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,245 shares of company stock worth $4,296,237. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

