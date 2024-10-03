Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 12,667,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,330,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.19.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. Plug Power's revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 150,088 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

