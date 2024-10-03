Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.16% from the stock’s current price.

VRNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of VRNA opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,998 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

