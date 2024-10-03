American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $9.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

