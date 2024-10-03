Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 5.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.81. 1,027,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,381,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Enovix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

