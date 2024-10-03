Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 18,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 528,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

