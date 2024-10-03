Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 4.5%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.31 and last traded at $83.55. 129,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,016,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

