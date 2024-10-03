Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67. 18,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 209,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
