Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 664,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,989,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

