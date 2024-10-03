Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $125.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after buying an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $284,539,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.