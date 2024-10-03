Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.71 and last traded at $118.86. Approximately 38,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 610,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

