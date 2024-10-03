American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 4.5%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 69,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 971,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

American Superconductor Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $809.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 440,271 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

