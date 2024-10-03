Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 2,571,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,447,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

