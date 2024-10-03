Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 47,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,236,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $513.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

