Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,236,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 9,469,322 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

