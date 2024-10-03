Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 999,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320,861 shares.The stock last traded at $24.63 and had previously closed at $27.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.