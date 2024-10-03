Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 514,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,870 shares.The stock last traded at $48.90 and had previously closed at $49.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Biohaven by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Biohaven by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

