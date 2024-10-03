Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.43. 60,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 590,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

