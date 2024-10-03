SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,383,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,816,366 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $25.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,502,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

