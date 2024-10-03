New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 3.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. 1,433,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,007,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

