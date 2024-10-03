Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.62. 24,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,468,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. The company had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

