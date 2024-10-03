Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.45 and last traded at $91.71. Approximately 304,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,381,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

