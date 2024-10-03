Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 1,103,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,782,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.