Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,217,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,502,833 shares.The stock last traded at $38.49 and had previously closed at $36.93.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 21.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,383,000. HCEP Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

