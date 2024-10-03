Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 697 shares.The stock last traded at $80.00 and had previously closed at $79.84.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.11.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
