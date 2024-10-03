Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 298,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,307,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.