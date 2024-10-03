Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $56.99. 25,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 238,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 176,431 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

